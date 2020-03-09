You’ve been thinking about it for a while. Every time you see a sign in front of a home, you wonder how much it’s going for, or how much you could get for your own house. But the idea of starting the process seems daunting and overwhelming, so you continue to put it off.
Well, the time to start the process is now, because Raúl González of Adams Cameron is here to help!
A Realtor since 2005, Raúl has a strong passion for helping others. “This is not a transaction to me,” Raúl said. “This is not just about making the sale, I do whatever I can to make sure my customer is happy.”
A military veteran, Raúl became a Realtor after retiring from the Florida National Guard. “I got antsy after retired life,” Raúl said. “I couldn’t sit still; I wanted to continue to work. I felt like real estate was going to be a challenge, which it has proven to be, and I like to challenge myself. It’s also amazing to be able to help people achieve their housing needs and dreams.”
A Realtor with Adams Cameron for five years, Raúl couldn’t imagine himself anywhere else. “They’ve been operating since 1963 and are the largest family-owned real estate company in Volusia County,” said Raúl. “They are family-oriented, have a dedicated support staff, and have a huge online presence.”
In addition to his passion for helping others, Raúl brings a unique element to the real estate process. “If you give me the opportunity, I will go through your entire house and do a preliminary courtesy inspection,” said Raúl. “I’m not a licensed inspector, but I want to point out anything that’s going to affect the value of your home.”
“I don’t know many agents that offer this to their sellers, but I take a different approach. You need to know as much about your house as you can, that way we can market your home with full knowledge of what the other person can expect. I’ll also know what’s happening in case questions arise and be by your side from listing to closing.”
Raúl works with sellers and buyers, mainly in Volusia County, is bilingual, and can assist veterans and first-time homebuyers. He has lived in DeLand since 2005, is a proud husband, father and grandfather, and is the president of the Military Officers Club of Volusia County, a Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Whether buying or selling, Raúl is the expert his clients rely on to get them to the closing table seamlessly and stress-free. You can reach Raúl at the Adams Cameron office at 422 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand. Call 386-366-4473, email raulgonzalez@adamscameron.com, or visitraulgonzalez.adamscameron.com for more information.
