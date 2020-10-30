With a menu consisting of choices from gyros and burgers to hot dogs and cheesesteaks, there’s no shortage of great selections at Belly Busters.
A DeLand staple for more than 40 years, Belly Busters was purchased by husband and wife Dujuan Lutz and Maria Gonzalez in May 2018. “The opportunity to purchase the restaurant fell into our laps,” said Maria. “We both had a lot of experience in the food industry, and this seemed like a good business deal for us and our family, so we jumped on it.”
While Belly Busters has many different menu options to choose from, their most popular item is definitely their steak and cheese subs. “People come from all over Florida to try our steak and cheese,” said Maria. “Last week, a girl came all the way from Jacksonville to try our sub, and then she took two more to go.”
The secret behind the sub’s success is all in the sauce. “No one has our special sauce,” said Maria. Created by the original owners Buddy and Jerry, the special sauce has been passed down from owner to owner to add that special flavor to the subs. “The sauce and every item on the menu is made with love,” said Maria.
With indoor and outdoor seating and only a 10-minute wait to get your food, Belly Busters is also a great place to come for lunch. “We are currently offering a $10 special,” said Maria. “Customers will get a steak and cheese sub, a small fry and a medium drink, all for only $10.”
In addition to the steak and cheese subs, Belly Busters also has Italian sausage, chicken, and meatball subs, as well as a wide selection of cold subs, burgers, hot dogs and their famous Greek gyros.
Belly Busters is located at 930 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand. They are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
To place an order, call 386-734-1611.
