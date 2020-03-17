An explosion of flavor awaits you at Boiled Crab China Taste!
Opened in 2008 by husband and wife Ming and Yan Chen, Boiled Crab China Taste started as a Chinese restaurant but has recently expanded their menu to include Cajun-style food. “Everyone that tries it loves it,” said Chef Ming.
Some of their new Cajun dishes include: snow crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, green and black mussels, sausage, and white clams. All their Cajun dishes are served with corn and potatoes and covered in their homemade Cajun sauce.
“It’s the sauce that makes it so good,” said Chef Ming. “It’s a Cajun garlic and butter sauce, and customers have the option of adding different seasonings to it like lemon pepper, Parmesan, or a combination.”
Originally from China, Chef Ming learned how to make Cajun-style food while working as a chef in Baltimore. “I played with the Old Bay Seasoning to create the sauce,” he said.
While Cajun-style food tends to be spicy and salty, Boiled Crab China Taste’s Cajun sauce is unique. “It’s different than other Cajun dishes,” said Ming. “The flavors stand out. When you first try one of our Cajun meals, there’s a spiciness and then it turns sweet.”
In addition to the new menu items, China Taste has also recently expanded the restaurant. “We took over the suite next door,” said Ming. The expansion allowed them to add a lot more seating, as well as TVs, and customers are loving it.
“We offer dine-in options, but with low carryout prices,” Ming said.
Boiled Crab China Taste is located at 605 Courtland Blvd., Suite 104, in Deltona. Their hours are 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more about Boiled Crab China Taste or to place an order, call 407-321-8811 or visit chinatastedeltonafl.com.
