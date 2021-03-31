Starting in April, Daytona State College’s (DSC) Mary Karl College of Workforce and Continuing Education will offer its Pneumatic Systems training course as part of its Industrial Maintenance Training Series.
Pneumatic troubleshooting is the process of finding the cause or fault that has created a malfunction in a pneumatically powered machine. Courses will be taught in DSC’s new Industrial Maintenance Lab, where students perform hands-on work on industrial-quality equipment.
In addition to class time, the web-based curriculum will be available to students 24/7. For further course details or to register, email Joanne.Parker@DaytonaState.eduor call 386-506-4224.
For assistance with training costs, contact CareerSource Flagler Volusia at 386-323-7079 or email BusinessServices@CareerSourceFV.com.
