The DeLand City Commission will vote at its Monday, May 3, meeting on an ordinance that would turn a former golf course on DeLand’s east side into a housing development of nearly 180 acres.
Beresford Reserve, formerly known as Beresford Springs, would bring some 861 dwellings — including single-family homes, townhomes and multi-family housing — as well as a 2-acre commercial area to the East Euclid Avenue acreage that was once Southridge Golf Course.
The development received pushback from the public when it was heard by the DeLand Planning Board in March. The Planning Board recommended that the City Commission should approve the development, with slight changes from its original design. Only one Planning Board member, Buz Nesbit, voted against that recommendation.
Concerns over the number of homes and the fact that the land was once used as a dump brought a crowd to the typically-quiet Planning Board meeting.
This ordinance, which can be viewed HERE, and others, will be heard by the DeLand City Commission starting 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the DeLand City Commission Chambers, 120 S. Florida Ave.
The DeLand City Commission meets the first and third Monday of every month and all meetings are open to the public. Masks are required and seats are socially distanced.
Beresford Reserve was originally scheduled to be heard at the April 19 City Commission meeting, but this first reading was pushed back to May 3 due to scheduling conflicts.