Know of more events, or have any tips and tricks? Let us know! Leave a comment below or e-mail us at info@beacononlinenews.com
The new virus known as COVID-19 has shaken up life around the globe, derailing all our previous routines and requiring the advent of new ones. Here are some suggestions of local activities to keep away a COVID-19-caused mental malaise.
Check out the DeLand community-made list of local businesses!
A list of business — including their statuses and what services they are currently offering, and links for online ordering — has been collected into one easily-accessible Google document, dubbed the "DeLand Quarantine Guide."
To access the document, click here.
Drive-in movies at Epic Theatres
Epic Theatres of West Volusia, at 939 Hollywood Blvd. in Deltona, is showing two movies a night outside, using the theater’s parking area as a makeshift drive-in theater. Tickets are available to purchase on their website, listed below. Showtimes are 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. every day.
For the upcoming week, Tuesday, March 24 to Thursday, March 26, the new live-action flick Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled for 8 p.m. and Bloodshot, an action film starring Vin Diesel is set for 10:45 p.m.
Beginning Friday, March 27, the theater will rotate their line-up daily between Dolittle (rated PG), Fantasy Island (PG-13), Back to the Future (PG), and Jaws (PG).
To find out more, visit the links below.
https://www.facebook.com/EPICofWestVolusia
https://epictheatres.com/location/west-volusia
Drive into the library
The Volusia County Public Library system offers curbside pickup services for up to 20 items. To make a reservation, go to the online catalog, or call your local branch location.
A list of branches and their phone number is available online, at www.volusialibrary.org/VCPLbranches.html.
There is also a vast amount of library materials available online. All outstanding library fines have been suspended — residents who do not have a library card can call their local branch to arrange for one over the phone.
The library system also hosts a 10:30 a.m. live feed of their popular storytime readings through their Facebook.
To find out more, visit the links below.
www.facebook.com/volusialibrary
Athens Theatre storytime
Actors, directors, and friends of the historic Athens Theatre in DeLand have also taken to streaming nightly bedtime stories for kids live on Facebook. The tales are streamed live every night at 7 p.m.
To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/AthensTheatre.
Pull in and pick up dinner
While restaurants in Downtown DeLand and across the state have been forced to close their dining rooms, city leaders in DeLand have launched a temporary curbside pickup program, so people can continue to patronize their favorite lunch and dinner spots easily.
Many other eateries elsewhere in West Volusia are also offering takeout and delivery, either by themselves or through services like GrubHub or DoorDash.
Remember to support your local businesses during this tough time!
To find out more, visit the links below.
www.deland.org/news/coronavirus-information-page
Save the Manatee Club virtual event
Wednesday, March 25, is Manatee Appreciation Day, and the non-profit Save the Manatee Club is putting on an all-day virtual event on Facebook for the occasion.
From 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the group will share manatee facts and videos, hold quizzes, contests, and question-and-answer sessions all around Florida’s favorite gentle giant.
The group is also promoting continued care at 24/7 manatee rescue and rehabilitation facilities, which may become understaffed due to the situation regarding the coronavirus.
To find out more, visit the links below.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2529245917333355
https://www.facebook.com/SavetheManateeClub
https://www.savethemanatee.org/
Marine Science Center
Monday through Friday at 1 p.m., the Marine Science Center at New Smyrna Beach hosts a live broadcast for education and entertainment, often starring some of the sea turtle that are rehabilitated there.
To find out more, visit Volusia County Community Information on Facebook, or click here.
Share something precious
Blood drives are active as people prepare for a hit to the health care system. Call or go online to make an appointment.
You can also be compensated for your time when you donate plasma.
To donate blood:
OneBlood — 1730 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand, 386-734-4447
To donate plasma:
CSL Plasma — 2404 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City, 386-917-1808
Biomat — 344 E. New York Ave., Suite 344, DeLand, 386-736-3385
Or visit online to see where OneBlood’s mobile donation center will be next!
www.oneblood.org/donate-now/donation-centers.stml?zip=32720
Sew some masks
Several locals have banded together to sew masks for health care professionals as demand skyrockets past available supply.
Call your local fabric shop — we have reports that some are even selling pre-cut masks in need of sewing!
Head for the outdoors
While all state parks have been closed, some city parks are still open to the public, as well as Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge in DeLeon Springs.
Deltona and Lake Helen have closed their parks to discourage large gatherings, while DeLand, DeBary and Volusia County parks remain open as of press time Wednesday.
Know of more events, or have any tips and tricks? Let us know! Leave a comment below or e-mail us at info@beacononlinenews.com