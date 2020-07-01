A Publix Super Markets spokeswoman confirmed that a total of three employees, who work at three Publix locations in West Volusia, have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous, the locations are Crown Centre, 2556 Enterprise Road, Suite 100, in Orange City, Deltona Commons at 605 Courtland Blvd. in Deltona, and Country Club Corners at 2431 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand.
See the full response by Publix to an inquiry by The Beacon below.
STATEMENT FROM PUBLIX:
As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority.
We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.
Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.
We can confirm that we have an individual associate at each location (store #0422, #1123, and #1500) that has tested positive for COVID-19.
The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores. Those efforts are conducted with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments and include:
• A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
• Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.
• Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
• Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
• In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
• Visual reminders of appropriate 6-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
• Requiring associates to wear face coverings.
• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.
— Publix Super Markets Director of Communications Maria Brous