Stetson: One student tests positive for coronavirus

In an email to Stetson University’s DeLand staff, faculty and students, school officials confirmed that an off-campus student who attends the DeLand campus tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
According to the email, the student is currently in a hospital in Orlando.
The student, whose identity is not being released, is also an employee, the university said, and worked in the press box and ran promotions at a baseball game March 11 at Melching Field. Some 597 people were in attendance there, according to Stetson athletics records.
Members of the student’s sorority and the City of DeLand Parks and Recreation Department have also been notified, and the school is working with the Florida Department of Health on decontamination, the email said.
“The university has identified individuals who may have been in contact with the student and asked them to monitor their symptoms per CDC guidelines, and report any symptoms to Stetson University’s Health Service,” the email reads in part.
According to DeLand city officials, the press box at Melching Field was sanitized this morning, Wednesday, April 1.