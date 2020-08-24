Several members of the Stetson University chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity have tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed under quarantine.
According to university spokeswoman Janie Graziani, the students who tested positive for the virus have moved to an area on campus specifically set aside for quarantine purposes. During the quarantine, they will not interact with other students and will have access to separate food services.
Graziani said that because the fraternity house had several shared bathrooms, the fraternity’s other members are self-isolating and taking classes online.
The Beacon reached out to the Stetson chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity but received no response.
Stetson began testing students for COVID-19 in July. As of Aug. 24, the university has detected 54 positive cases among students and faculty. The most recent round of testing was of student athletes, between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, which returned 20 positive results among athletes, and one positive among coaches and support staff.
The university has been taking actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including canceling academic competitions and requiring students to wear masks on campus.