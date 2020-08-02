UPDATE 2:00 P.M.: Shelters close, court canceled for Monday
Due to low demand, the county has closed all of their public shelters.
The public shelters were empty or near-empty as of noon today, county officials said. Around 3 p.m., the last remaining shelter, Galaxy Middle School in Deltona, was closed.
In other news, the 7th Judicial Circuit court facilities will be closed on Monday because of the anticipated worsening weather conditions from Tropical Storm Isaias.
First appearance will go on as scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach. Court operations are expected to return to normal Tuesday.
Isaias, formerly a category 1 hurricane, downgraded to a tropical storm last night and remains below hurricane-level speeds as it approaches Volusia Aug. 2.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect for all of Volusia. Tropical storm conditions are expected to impact Volusia by mid to late afternoon, and will last about 12 hours. The closest point of approach for Volusia is forecast to occur between 2 a.m. and sunrise Monday. Outer bands of rain will move through the area throughout the day.
Inland Volusia can expect between 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas seeing up to 4, and gusty squalls as high as 45 miles per hour.
Isaias is projected to remain a very strong tropical storm as it parallels very close to the Central Florida coast later today. As of 8 a.m. today, the storm is slowly moving northwest at about 8 miles per hour offshore of Palm Coast, with sustained wind speeds of 65 miles per hour.
Yesterday, county officials urged residents to prepare to shelter in place. For those with no other option, several shelters have been opened as of 8 a.m. today on the west side of the county.