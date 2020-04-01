Gov. Ron DeSantis issues shelter-in-place order

UPDATE 2:45 p.m., April 1: Read the executive order here. Essential services other than those designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are listed starting on page 25 of the document.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced April 1 his intention to sign a 30-day shelter-in-place executive order that will take effect tomorrow night at midnight.
All Florida residents will be ordered to limit their movement to essential services, like grocery shopping and health care.
DeSantis said the state's definition of “essential services” will be based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A list is available at www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce, though DeSantis said the state may make its own changes.
The governor had previously resisted issuing such an order, but with total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state nearing 7,000 as of Wednesday morning and new cases per day nearing 1,000, he was left with little choice.
Delivery services from businesses should remain unaffected, according to DeSantis.
This story is developing. Check back here for more updates.