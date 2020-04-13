The first day of drive-up coronavirus testing in Deltona began with about 20 cars filing into the parking lot of the Deltona Plaza, 1200 Deltona Blvd.
A maze of safety cones and barricades marked the path to the testing site. To avoid confusion, Volusia County sheriff’s deputies directed drivers.
“We couldn’t be doing this without the assistance of Rep. David Santiago and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office,” Family Source CEO Laurie Asbury told The Beacon, as she and co-workers conducted the tests and took information from those who had come to the site. “We handle those that do not have insurance. We’re not going to deny anybody services.”
State Rep. Santiago, R-Deltona, helped arrange the availability of the testing, which was made possible in large part by a grant of approximately $800,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Funding for Family Health Source to expand coronavirus testing was included in the $2.2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.
Family Health Source is also conducting coronavirus screenings at two other sites in Volusia County: the Family Health Source offices at 1205 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand, and at the Daytona Beach Kennel Club, 960 S. Williamson Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
The DeLand site offers walk-up testing only.
Family Health Source said COVID-19 tests would be available to anyone meeting the criteria for testing as set out by the Centers for Disease Control. A doctor’s order is not required. Anyone with questions about testing is invited to call the Family Health Source tele-visit call line at 386-327-6045.
Drive-up testing will continue Monday-Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. each day, until supplies run out.
“We’re just going to test until we don’t have any more,” Asbury replied, when asked how long the tests would be available.
Read our previous coverage on this story here.