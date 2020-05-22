DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis has tested positive for COVID-19.
Davis is one of the five elected members of the DeLand City Commission. She was the first black woman to be elected to the City Commission when she took office in 2014.
Her husband, Mario Davis, said his wife had been feeling ill for weeks, but her initial coronavirus tests had come back negative.
Her third test was positive, Mario Davis said May 22.
“From last night, that’s when we got the positive test,” Mario Davis said.
Mario Davis said he and the couple’s daughter Marissa had already been isolating themselves from his wife for the past two weeks.
“As a family we took the stance — we’ll separate from each other and let you get better,” Mario Davis said.
In a public Facebook post announcing her positive result, Jessica Davis thanked the AdventHealth staff at the DeLand hospital where she is currently in quarantine.
Not taking any chances, Mario Davis said he got tested again May 21, with a negative result. He addressed his wife’s public announcement of her diagnosis.
“She wants to make her situation clear, because she is 36 with no health conditions whatsoever,” Mario Davis said. “Not only that, she was concerned citizens may have felt like they have been guided to stay away from hospital.”
Mario Davis said he took his wife to AdventHealth DeLand after she had a rough night May 21.
“Trust your instinct and judgement when it comes to YOU and YOUR BODY,” Jessica Davis’ May 22 Facebook post reads, in part.
The DeLand City Commission has been meeting virtually since May 4. Previous meetings have strictly enforced social distancing.
This story will be updated as information is available.