Wearing a paper crown decorated with the words “I beat COVID-19,” Barbara Davis of DeBary headed home from the hospital April 16, after recovering from the virus that became a global pandemic.
The 79-year-old spent 21 days battling the illness at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City.
Davis’ family is in Michigan and could not be with her, so the clinical team at Fish Memorial used FaceTime and cellphones to include relatives in the triumphant celebration of her recovery.
Davis was wheeled out of the hospital in a balloon-decorated wheelchair, with hospital staff members lining the hallways to cheer her on.
Davis kept a positive attitude, hospital staff said, inspiring those around her.
“She was always so positive and uplifting to our staff,” said Julie Vaught, AdventHealth Fish Memorial nurse manager. “My team bonded very much with her and her family. She gave us all hope that we will overcome this.”