As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 6, there were 13,324 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with 221 deaths. Volusia County had a total of 151 cases, with two deaths and 34 hospitalizations. Visit www.floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest figures and to view the state's full report, which breaks down infections by city.
Governor issues more executive orders
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued two executive orders April 2, one that directs the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Program, and another providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days from that day, his office announced.
The first order directs “all executive agency heads ... to identify and deploy executive agency personnel to assist DEO with their reemployment assistance efforts, including call center operations and other citizen services. In order to improve the operation and responsiveness of DEO’s reemployment assistance efforts, assigned personnel shall, to the extent reasonably possible, cease their current governmental responsibilities and fully devote their services to the DEO program,” the order says in part.
The move is a response to the “unprecedented and increasing call volume at DEO’s reemployment assistance call center during the COVID-19 statewide emergency.”
The order is to be in effect until the governor’s declared state of emergency expires.
The second order suspends laws allowing for mortgage foreclosures and for evictions only for nonpayment of rents by residential tenants due to the COVID-19 emergency.
“Nothing in this Executive Order shall be construed as relieving an individual from their obligation to make mortgage payments or rent payments,” the order states.
Cultural Council extends deadline
The Cultural Council of Volusia County has extended the deadline for organizations wishing to apply for a Community Cultural Grant to May 26.
The Community Cultural Grant program provides general operating support to nonprofit organizations in Volusia County that have as their primary mission the delivery of cultural or heritage-based programs to the public. In 2019, more than $611,000 was awarded to 30 organizations.
Applications must be submitted at volusia.org/grants by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. The Cultural Council will review and score the grant applications on Friday, July 24, to provide award recommendations to the Volusia County Council.
For more information, contact Cultural Coordinator Robert Redd at rredd@volusia.org or 386-736-5953, ext. 15872.
Census Bureau extends deadline for self-response
By now, most households have received their census invitations in the mail. Some received an invitation to participate online or by phone, while others received a hard copy that can be completed and mailed back.
Either way, it’s important that every household completes its questionnaire so Volusia County, its municipalities and agencies will get their fair share of federal funding over the next 10 years.
Because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has extended the deadline for self-response to Aug. 14. Door-to-door counts, for those who do not return a form, will run from May 7 to Aug. 14. The bureau is still on target to deliver apportionment counts to the president by Dec. 31.
“If you have not received your invitation yet, or if you lost it, don’t worry,” said Complete Count Committee Co-Chair Barb Girtman. “The Census Bureau will send you a reminder. Better yet, go online to my2020census.gov and complete it now. You do not need an access code.”
So far, 36.9 percent of Volusia County households have completed their census forms, exceeding the national rate of 34.7 percent and Florida’s rate of 34.3 percent.
The county’s municipalities are engaging in a friendly competition — or race, if you will — to see which city will have the highest response rate. The winning city or town will receive a census loving cup. So far, Edgewater leads the pack with 46.7 percent.
Complete results, as of 3 p.m. March 31, are:
Edgewater: 46.7 percent
DeBary: 42.6 percent
Ormond Beach: 41.6 percent
Port Orange: 40.6 percent
DeLand: 39.7 percent
Orange City: 38.9 percent
Oak Hill: 38.6 percent
South Daytona: 37.5 percent
Deltona: 37.4 percent
Holly Hill: 36 percent
Ponce Inlet: 32.1 percent
New Smyrna Beach: 32 percent
Daytona Beach: 31.8 percent
Lake Helen: 31.8 percent
Pierson: 25.3 percent
Daytona Beach Shores: 23.4 percent
“Now, more than ever, we need to make sure we are encouraging our friends and neighbors to respond to the 2020 census,” said Complete Count Committee Co-Chair Billie Wheeler. “The census determines the funding for some programs, such as school lunch programs and emergency management, which are vital during this challenging time.”
Learn about Volusia County’s census awareness campaign at www.volusia.org/census.
— Pat Kuehn, Volusia County Community Information
Live from DeBary Hall kicks off this week
Since you can’t come to DeBary Hall Historic Site right now, DeBary Hall Historic Site is coming to you — every Tuesday and Thursday morning, live on Facebook.
On Tuesday, the historic site launched twice-a-week live virtual programs to give residents that being-there feeling from the comfort and safety of their home while the facility is temporarily closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, one of the main attractions of the site is DeBary Hall — a majestic, 19th-century hunting estate overlooking the St. Johns River. DeBary Hall was built in 1871 by Frederick deBary — the man that the city is named after — and is the oldest intact building in southwest Volusia County.
During Tuesday’s Facebook live event, the site’s manager, Tracy Mestre, walked viewers around the grounds, pointing out DeBary Hall and the other six buildings on the 10-acre site. The massive DeBary Hall is 8,000 square feet and contains 20 rooms, 65 windows and 56 doors.
“Yes, we counted them all,” Mestre told viewers.
Shown on the Volusia County Community Information Facebook page, Tuesday’s broadcast has attracted more than 1,200 viewers and was chock-full of interesting historical tidbits. For instance, DeBary Hall was visited by many VIPs in its heyday — including a future king and two U.S. presidents.
Live broadcasts will be at 11:30 a.m. and will take viewers throughout the inside of DeBary Hall and the other buildings to paint a virtual picture of what life was like there back in the 19th and 20th centuries. This Thursday’s broadcast will explore the new dining room and Frederick deBary’s unique bird collection.
“There is so much history here at DeBary Hall Historic Site and so many stories that Tracy and I would love to share with you,” the facility’s education coordinator, Lisa Perez, told viewers on Tuesday. “Now we know you can’t come visit us right now, but we’d like to invite you to be our virtual guest.”
The live broadcasts can be viewed here:
facebook.com/VolusiaCountyCommunityInformation
Residents also can take a virtual tour of DeBary Hall by going here:
volusia.org/services/community-services/parks-recreation-and-culture/parks-and-trails/park-facilities-and-locations/historical-parks/debary-hall-historic-site/debary-hall-virtual-tour.stml
Volusia County Library Services, the Marine Science Center and Lyonia Environmental Center also are hosting Facebook live events every week:
Lyonia Environmental Center: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays @ 11:15 a.m.
Volusia County Library Services: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays @ 10:30 a.m.
DeBary Hall: Tuesdays and Thursdays @ 11:30 a.m.
Marine Science Center: Daily @ 1 p.m.
— Gary Davidson, Volusia County Community Information