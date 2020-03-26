As of 11 a.m. Thursday, state officials were tracking 2,355 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, 2,235 of which were Florida residents. The number of cases in Volusia County stood at 29, with 14 being travel-related. A total of 344 people had been tested for the virus in Volusia County, with 308 coming back negative, 29 positive and seven still pending.
DeLand closes playgrounds
To prevent further spread of COVID-19, the City of DeLand is closing all playgrounds until further notice.
Effective immediately, playgrounds that will be closed include:
- Freedom Playground at Bill Dreggors Park, 230 North Stone Street
- Candlelight Oaks Playground, 813 Longview Avenue
- Chisholm Playground, 520 South Clara Avenue
- Playground and Skate Park at Earl Brown Park, 600 block of South Alabama Avenue
- Playground at Tra Thomas Park, 200 block of South Frankfort Avenue
- Playground at Highland Park, Corner of South Stone and Highland Street
- Playground at Jackson Lane Memorial Park, 720 South Frankfort Avenue
Additionally, all lighted sports facilities such as basketball and tennis courts will be restricted to daytime use only. We also highly discourage people from gathering in groups at those facilities in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other amenities such as walking paths will remain open, however, residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups.
Volusia County boat ramps remain open
All 14 boat ramps maintained by Volusia County Government — more than half of which are in West Volusia County — remain open to the public.
The West Volusia ramps are: Shell Harbor Park, Pierson; Candace R. Strawn - Lake Dias Boat Ramp, DeLeon Springs; Blue Lake Boat Ramp, DeLand; Cypress Lake Park, DeLand; Ed Stone Park, DeLand; Highbanks Boat Ramp, DeBary; Lake Monroe Park, DeBary; Lemon Bluff Boat Ramp, Osteen; and Mariner’s Cove Park, Enterprise.
However, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the ramps and boater gathering sites for crowds and congestion. The boat ramps will be closed if crowd control and social distancing measures are not followed.
Boaters are encouraged to avoid Disappearing Island and other sand bars that attract crowds.
“Feel free to fish, explore and enjoy the outdoors – at a safe distance from others,” noted County Manager George Recktenwald. “If boaters continue to gather in large groups, we will be forced to close our boat ramps.”
All persons should follow the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, which call for maintaining a distance of six feet from others and avoiding group settings and mass gatherings.
Volusia County Revenue Division moves to appointment-only service
To help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, all four Volusia County Revenue Division offices will begin serving clients by appointment only beginning Friday, March 27. To schedule an appointment, call 386-254-4610.
Revenue staff will remain available to assist residents by phone and email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For tag and title questions, call 386-254-4610. For all other questions, call 386-736-5938.
Rather than coming to a Revenue Division office, residents are encouraged to conduct any business online. To facilitate online activity, the Revenue Division is temporarily waiving the third-party fee for online payments made by e-check.
Services available online include: Paying property taxes; renewing vehicle registrations; applying for and paying for business tax receipts; and filing and paying tourist and convention development taxes
For a full list of services, frequently asked questions, office locations, and helpful web links, visit Volusia.org/revenue.
— Volusia County Community Information
Council on Aging changes services
The Council on Aging in Volusia County has temporarily suspended all activities at its service centers. Meals for pick-up or home delivery will still be available, and other COA services will continue as planned, according to a notice on coavolusia.org/.
COA operates a senior center and neighborhood dining site at The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.; a neighborhood dining site at Tomoka Christian Church, 1101 E. Plymouth Ave. in DeLand; a senior center at 200 N.. Holly Ave. in Orange City; and a neighborhood dining site at 1st Congregational Church, 259 W. University Ave., also in Orange City
COA’s dining sites will distribute prepared meals to clients who are able to pick them up, or temporarily switch those who cannot to the COA’s Meals on Wheels program for home delivery.
Call COA at 386-253-4700, extensions 244, 248 or 204, for further information.