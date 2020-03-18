UPDATE 6:00 p.m.: Expansion of mobile COVID-19 testing focus for state; may not come to Volusia anytime soon
“If you look at the last two to three weeks, this is probably the biggest rush to get medical supplies in the history of the United States,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a 5 p.m. press conference today.
DeSantis is pushing for the expansion of testing throughout the state via mobile testing sites, and said his administration has passed out around 600,000 COVID-19 tests to health care professionals.
The expansion of testing is also aimed at those who are asymptomatic, DeSantis said, and who may inadvertently contribute to spreading the virus.
According to the Florida Department of Health COVID data dashboard (found here), Volusia County has performed only 39 tests, of which 9 were positive. 7 tests are processing.
After briefly mentioning the idea of mobile testing in Volusia County Tuesday night, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood rolled back his statement.
"As of right now, the Department of Health says they are NOT opening drive-through testing in Volusia County," Chitwood said in a Facebook post.
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: New guidance from the Florida Department of Education regarding school closures (effective until April 15):
All remaining assessments for school readiness, voluntary prekindergarten and K-12 assessments are cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year.
Requirements for graduation and promotion, and final course grades will be evaluated as though those assessments which were cancelled did not exist.
For the next 120 days, exam fees for teacher certification-related examinations will be waived, and test takers who were unable to take an exam due to test site locations closing will be granted an extension to meet these requirements.
For the full memo from the FDOE click here.
UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: Beginning at 5 p.m. tonight, March 18, the Volusia County Courthouse will be closed to the public. Message from Volusia County Clerk of Courts Laura Roth:
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Courthouses are closed to the public throughout Volusia County except for limited Clerk services and mission-critical judicial proceedings beginning March 18th at 5pm until April 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The Courthouse and Clerk's office are open for business tomorrow March 18th. Please read the Administrative Order entered March 17, 2020.
Highlights:
The Order details mission-critical court proceeding types and locations, and some set times. Most proceedings will take place either at the Volusia County Branch Jail or the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand. Public entry is very limited.
Any proceedings not deemed critical are postponed:
"17. All court proceedings/events not mentioned herein that are scheduled to take place in any court facility in the Seventh Judicial Circuit are hereby postponed and are to be rescheduled by the parties or the court."
There will be no court proceedings held and no public entry at either Daytona courthouse per the Order:
"22. The S. James Foxman Justice Center and Volusia County Courthouse Annex in Daytona Beach are both closed to the general public. Persons wishing to conduct business with the Clerk of the Court related to the mission-critical functions enumerated in this Order may continue to do so using the exterior public access area on the south side of the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand. The public may also record documents, obtain marriage licenses, pay child support, file injunctions, or pay tickets at the public access area."
Limited Clerk services will continue to be available:
1) All in-person public business with the Clerk of Court MUST be conducted at the exterior public access area on the south side of the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.
2) The Clerk will provide services relating to those case types deemed mission critical as described below. The Clerk will also accept documents for recording in the Official Records, issue marriage licenses, accept child support payments, assist with all injunction filings, and accept traffic citation payments. We are unable to perform marriage ceremonies beginning Thursday, March 19th until operations resume. We will continue to process completed passport applications at the exterior service area - you must bring your own passport-compliant photo.
3) Many electronic services are still available through the Clerk's website at www.clerk.org and through normal electronic filing processes.
Court proceedings that will continue to be held are limited to those deemed "mission critical" as defined by the Order:
If you have been scheduled to appear at a court proceeding in a case type not deemed to be mission critical, your appearance will be automatically postponed. See the Administrative Order for further direction.
Traffic citation and court obligation payments, records research, and requests for Clerk services related to mission-critical cases may be made by visiting www.clerk.org or emailing clerk@clerk.org or calling (386) 736-5915.
- Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Volusia County