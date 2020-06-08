As of 3 p.m. Monday, Florida had 64,904 cases of COVID-19. The state saw another 1,426 new cases Saturday, and 1,061 new cases Sunday.
In Volusia County, the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stood at 829, with 15 added Saturday and 11 on Sunday.
Of the county's cases, 135 are in long-term care facilities, while 161 are in correctional facilities.
Volusia has had 45 deaths from COVID-19, compared to 2,712 for the whole state.
In West Volusia, Deltona had 113 cases of the virus, while DeLand had 62, DeBary had 41, Orange City had 35, Lake Helen had four, and Pierson had one case.
The county's most recent deaths include a 94-year-old male, a 77-year-old male and an 80-year-old female, each of whom had their cases reported to the Florida Department of Health in late May or early June.
For more information, visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/