The Volusia County Fairgrounds will again be the place to be for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday and Friday, Jan. 28-29.
More doses of the Moderna-produced vaccine will be available for adults age 65 and older.
Registration will open 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Volusia County Eventbrite link, here. Individuals without access to a computer, or requiring assistance in scheduling appointments, can call the Volusia Community Information Center, 866-345-0345, once registration opens. Calls will be answered in the order in which they are received.
Those who secure appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will follow signs for where to line up during the hour of their scheduled appointment at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave.
Everyone who receives a vaccination will receive information about returning 28 days later for a follow-up shot.
Last week, Volusia County received more than 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute over the course of three days, including today. The upcoming vaccination clinic will have 2,300 doses to administer, and each day will allow for 1,150 appointments.
“We’re still not receiving the vaccine as much and as quickly as we would like,” Volusia County Public Protection Director Joe Pozzo said in a Jan. 23 press release. “The demand is far greater than the supplies we’re being provided right now. We’ve been assured that in time, that will change. But for now, we’re continuing to deploy the vaccine into the community just as soon as it gets here.”
Signing up may not be easy, but with so many of our neighbors trying to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, demand is incredibly high.
“We understand the frustration of residents who haven’t been able to secure a reservation yet,” added Pozzo. “We’re frustrated, too. The demand for the vaccine still far exceeds the supply, which is being controlled by the state and federal government. But the good news is that with each local vaccination event, that’s more people getting their shots and fewer people seeking a reservation the next time around.”
Vaccination registration will also reopen at Publix at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, giving Volusia County residents another chance to schedule an appointment. Visit the Publix COVID-19 vaccine page here, for more information about how to register.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Department of Health’s website here.
The Beacon will continue to update our COVID-19 Q&A with more information about COVID-19 vaccinations as we receive it.