As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were 474 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Florida residents. The number of cases in Volusia County held steady at nine, with six being travel-related. 45 Volusia residents were tested, with 28 testing negative, nine testing positive and eight results pending.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. March 20:
— From the Governor's Press Office
UPDATE 12:50 p.m. March 20:
Deadline extended for Section 8 applicants
Volusia County residents who applied for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program through the county are asked to contact the county’s Community Assistance Division to update their information.
Pre-application status verification forms were mailed to the 651 residents on the waiting list on March 17. The deadline for applicants to complete the form and return it to Community Assistance has been extended to May 1. If applicants do not respond by the deadline, they will be removed from the waiting list.
Preference will be given to individuals and families with a disabled adult who is homeless or at risk of being homeless. Households that meet this criteria should submit documentation, such as the benefit award from Social Security Administration or documentation from a medical professional.
For more information, call 386-736-5955 or Section8wl@volusia.org.
Volusia County is not accepting new Section 8 applications at this time. The last time the waiting list was opened was in November 2018.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded rental assistance program designed to help very-low-income families, the elderly and disabled to obtain decent, safe and sanitary housing at an affordable price in the private market. Participants are free to choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program.
— Volusia County Community Information
UPDATE 2:15 p.m. March 19:
All 14 Volusia County libraries are set to close to the public starting Sunday, March 22. According to the release, the library system is transitioning into online, telephone, and curbside services. Due dates for library materials have been extended to May 1, and all outstanding library fees have been suspended. Next week, the children's story time program will be streamed live on Facebook.
UPDATE 12:00 p.m., March 19:
According to an e-mail sent out by Stetson University President Wendy Libby, the college has postponed their mid-May graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 until further notice.
All honors and award receptions have also been postponed. There are currently around 300 students remaining on campus, according to the university.
UPDATE 11:15 a.m. DeLand to institute curbside pickup for Downtown businesses
In an effort to support Downtown DeLand businesses, the City of DeLand in partnership with MainStreet DeLand Association will be implementing a temporary curbside service program.
As community members, restaurants and businesses across the state adapt to restrictions in place to ward off the spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the curbside program will help retail shops and restaurants in Downtown DeLand maintain business while also conforming to social distancing guidelines and minimizing people’s exposure to the virus.
“We understand our businesses are going to struggle during this uncertain time,” Mayor Bob Apgar said. “The city is committed to doing whatever we can to help them. While this program focuses on the downtown area, I encourage our residents to continue supporting all of our city’s businesses in the weeks and months ahead. The curbside program was an idea suggested by a local business owner. The city is willing to consider any other community ideas that may help our businesses.”
Signs will be put in place by the end of the week designating 14 parallel parking spots on Woodland Boulevard between Church Street and Howry Avenue as curbside pickup for restaurants and businesses. Four designated parallel parking spots will be located in the 100 block of East and West Rich Avenue and three parallel parking spots in the 100 block of East and West Indiana Avenue
While the business model will vary, patrons will be able to order ahead, pay over the phone or in person and then pickup their order or have it delivered to their car. We ask that people adhere to the five minute pickup window for these spots.
In the coming days, the city will also be working with its community partners to provide a list of businesses in operation, though the situation is evolving. People should check with individual businesses to ensure they are in operation.
— Chris Graham, City of DeLand
UPDATE 11:15 a.m. Marine Science Center to close:
Marine Science Center to close to visitors
The Marine Science Center is one of Volusia County’s most popular destinations for tourists and residents alike. Because the small exhibit hall is often filled to the gills with visitors, county officials decided to close the center to visitors at 4 p.m. March 19 until further notice.
The decision was made because staff will be unable to abide by the new social distancing requirements associated with the coronavirus threat in such a small space.
Employees will continue to work seven days a week to care for the sick and injured turtles and seabirds in their care. They will also accept new animals.
Residents who find a sick or injured turtle or seabird can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC or the Marine Science Center at 386-304-5545 for instructions.
For more information about the Marine Science Center, visit www.marinesciencecenter.com.
— Volusia County Community Information