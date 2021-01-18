The best of the best anglers will soon be on the waters of the St. Johns River for a shot at the first-place prize of $10,000.00 and at the championship. The seventh-consecutive Bass Pro Shops Crappie Masters National Championship fishing tournament casts off in DeLand, Florida on January 22 – January 23, 2021.
Hosted by West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority, the two-day competition begins on the St. Johns River, which is recognized worldwide as a crappie (speckled perch) fishing mecca. Grass-roots anglers, weekend anglers, competitive anglers and families are encouraged to enjoy and compete in the tournament.
The winning team will take home $10,000 and qualify for the Crappie Masters National Championship at the end of the season at Lake D’Arbonne, Louisiana. The grand prize goes to the overall winning team in the 7-city stop.
This world-class fishing tournament will be televised nationally as part of Crappie Masters TV, airing on the Pursuit Channel – a cable network dedicated to fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation.
“Not only is the Crappie Masters the nation’s premier crappie fishing tournament trail but getting the chance to fish the St. Johns River is a favorite for our anglers … it’s a truly unique setting with opportunities for some of the biggest catches of the year,” said Tournament Coordinator Mike Vallentine.
“This tournament is an amazing event for West Volusia County, as it serves to enhance and preserve our outdoor heritage while helping to promote the surrounding local areas as tourist destinations,” said Georgia Carter Turner, the Executive Director at the West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority.
Fishing times are set from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day. The official weigh-ins are scheduled at the Ed Stone Park at 3 p.m., located along the St. Johns River adjacent to S.R. 44 before the Whitehair Bridge. The weigh-ins are open to the public.
A free Kids’ Rodeo Fishing Contest will also be held on Saturday, January 23 at Highland Park Fish Camp, with registration from 8 a.m. - 9a.m.; and fishing from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. This youth tournament allows participants to have fun, fish for prizes and learn about the delights of the sport of fishing. Each child goes home a winner, as every participant will receive prizes and gifts from tournament sponsors. Kids will need to bring their own poles and bait.
For more information on how to enter, please visit www.crappiemasters.net.
What: 2021 Crappie Masters Tournament
Host: West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority
When: Friday & Saturday, January 22 – January 23, 2021
Fishing Times: 7:00am – 3:00pm (both days)
Weigh In: 3:00pm
Where: DeLand, Florida, St. Johns River
Weigh In Location: Ed Stone Park Boat Ramp
Registration: Thursday, January 21, 2021
5:00pm – 6:30pm
Sanborn Activity Center
(Membership is open to everyone.)
About WVTAA:
West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority’s mission is to develop and support marketing and advertising programs that bring increased tourism to West Volusia County, and to demonstrate the desirability of West Volusia as a tourism destination. The Authority works with area hoteliers, tour providers, attractions and event promoters, to represent the area to vacationers, tour operators, travel and meeting planners, and the media.