Votran has two public meetings scheduled to inform residents of upcoming service changes that may impact some users. Meetings are planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Pierson Community Center, 124 W. Washington Ave.; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Brannon Center, 105 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach.
Meetings will focus on upcoming service changes in West Volusia and New Smyrna Beach. Changes are being implemented based off direction by the Volusia County Council during the March 16 County Council meeting.
Both meetings will be in an open house format and attendees may arrive at any time within the designated meeting timeframe. Spanish-speaking staff will be on-site at the Pierson meeting. A paratransit vehicle will be on-site at both meetings so that the public can familiarize themselves with the vehicle that will service the area.
For more information about the meetings and upcoming service changes, select the “Contact Us” tab on Votran.org or call 386-756-7496, ext. 4099.