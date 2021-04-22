This Saturday is the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which means Volusia County residents can safely rid their homes of unwanted medications to help reduce accidental or intentional misuse.
For Saturday’s Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is collecting your unused medications at our five district offices from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This important annual event is geared toward helping families responsibly get rid of medication and vaping devices that have been linked to injuries, addiction and overdose deaths. And, we’ll keep them out of our water supply through safe disposal.
Last fall, this national event resulted in 492.7 tons – nearly a million pounds -- of unused, expired or unwanted medications collected. In Florida, 38,175 pounds were collected and destroyed.
In addition to Saturday’s event, Volusia County residents can turn in unwanted medications all year long: The Sheriff’s Office has installed locked, steel mailbox-style disposal receptacles at our district offices so you can get rid of medications anytime during regular business hours, no questions asked.
Volusia residents may also call a deputy to pick up the medications. Call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (386) 248-1777 to request a pickup.
The collection boxes are placed at these Volusia Sheriff's Office locations, where you can now drop off medications during normal business hours, all year long (except District 3 South):
• District 2: 1706 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.
• District 3 North: 1435 U.S. 1, Suite D-3, Ormond Beach.
• * District 3 South: 101 E. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach: *This Saturday only, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
• District 4: 1691 Providence Blvd., Deltona.
• District 6: 79 S. Charles Beall Blvd., DeBary.
Here’s what’s allowed:
Pills or sealed bottles of liquid. Place them in a sealable plastic bag. Be sure to remove all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging. All of your medicines dropped off at the takeback locations will be destroyed. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices can also be dropped off — only after the batteries are removed from the devices. If you cannot remove the battery, check with large chain stores, which may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette for disposal.
Here’s what’s not:
Syringes may not be deposited into a medication return receptacle. Open containers of liquid also won’t be accepted unless containers are completely sealed and not leaking. These rules will be posted at each receptacle location in both English and Spanish.
— Sheriff's Office Media Public Information Officer Laura Williams