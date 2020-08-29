Volusia County Schools and the FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools announced the 2020 Superintendent’s Outstanding Achievement Award (SOAA) winners today. The school based SOAA recipient is Robyn Trosan, School Way Café manager at Tomoka Elementary School in Ormond Beach. This year’s non-school based SOAA recipient is Nellie May Evans, bus assistant and trainer at DeLand Student Transportation.
The announcement, which had been delayed from spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, was made during a virtual meeting – with a surprise visit to the winners by a small group of VCS leaders and FUTURES Foundation representatives.
Trosan greets each student in the cafeteria and becomes a positive part of their day, Tomoka Elementary Principal Dr. Julie Roseboom said when nominating Trosan for the honor. “Mrs. Robyn Trosan gives of herself to run a school kitchen and cafeteria where adults put children and their needs first each day, earning the respect of her colleagues and the community,” Roseboom said.
Trosan has worked for VCS for 27 years.
Evans, known as Ms. Nellie in Student Transportation, is a “rare jewel” who is always positive and looks for the good in others, DeLand Transportation Area Manager Curlease Kelly said when nominating her for the honor. “Ms. Nellie’s professionalism, courtesy, politeness, and kindness are just a few reasons why administrative staff, school staff, as well as her colleagues have the highest respect for her.” Evans has worked for VCS for 22 years.
This year’s other SOAA nominees for the SOAAs were Shelley Linger, Citrus Grove Elementary; Charlene Chastain, Chisholm Elementary; Samantha Taylor, DeLand Middle School; Angel Ruiz, Deltona High School; Jody Ostrander, Edgewater Public School; Janet Hempe, New Smyrna Beach Middle; Denise Bennett, Ormond Beach Elementary; Dee Dee Rosenberg, Pathways Elementary; Chrissy Dugger, Riverview Learning Center; Chris Palau, Seabreeze High; Lynn Bartholomew, Silver Sands Middle; Caitlin Phillips, Sunrise Elementary; Dana M. Flores, Sweetwater Elementary; Sharon Hovis, Timbercrest Elementary; and Robin Polsinelli, Finance Department.
The Superintendent’s Outstanding Achievement Award is sponsored annually by FUTURES Foundation, and recipients receive a plaque and $250. These awards were initiated to honor support staff members who have demonstrated outstanding commitment, teamwork, cooperation, and innovation in their jobs.
FUTURES Foundation is a nonprofit, direct support organization founded in 1985 to support Volusia County Schools. Its mission is to engage business and civic leaders to promote and achieve educational excellence for Volusia County Schools.
The foundation’s 27-member board of directors consists of area business and civic leaders who direct and raise funds to facilitate a variety of programs in the school district. Through business and individual donations, FUTURES presents programs such as the SOAA Awards.
For more information about FUTURES, please contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, ext. 50730, and caperric@volusia.k12.fl.us or visit www.FUTURESVolusia.org.
- Volusia Schools Community Information Services Director Kelly Schulz