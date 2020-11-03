School Way Café will serve five days’ worth of meals for Thanksgiving week. Families may pick up meals Thursday, Nov. 19, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at one of the 22 schools listed below. Meals will be bundled with five breakfasts and five lunches.
This special curbside service on Nov. 19 is for all Volusia County children, including students enrolled in the traditional classroom/brick and mortar option. The regular curbside meal service will not be held Nov. 24 (students will be on Thanksgiving holiday that week).
Registration for Thanksgiving week meals is required no later than Friday, Nov. 13. Click here to register for meals: https://forms.gle/vpSfR5vVS2P5iiJj7
All children 18 and younger are eligible and do not need be enrolled at one of the pickup sites. Parents must show their ID when picking up meals, as well as a form of ID for each child requesting meals. Current student ID cards or birth certificates are acceptable.
The following schools are pickup sites:
Campbell Middle
Chisholm Elementary
Citrus Grove Elementary
Coronado Beach Elementary
Cypress Creek Elementary
DeBary Elementary
DeLand Middle
Discovery Elementary
Galaxy Middle
Heritage Middle
David C. Hinson Middle
Indian River Elementary
McInnis Elementary
Ormond Middle
Osteen Elementary
Pathways Elementary
Pierson Elementary
River Springs Middle
Seabreeze High
Silver Sands Middle
Sugar Mill Elementary
Volusia Pines Elementary
- Volusia Schools Director of Community Information Services Kelly Schulz