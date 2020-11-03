Volusia Schools graphic

School Way Café will serve five days’ worth of meals for Thanksgiving week. Families may pick up meals Thursday, Nov. 19, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at one of the 22 schools listed below. Meals will be bundled with five breakfasts and five lunches.

This special curbside service on Nov. 19 is for all Volusia County children, including students enrolled in the traditional classroom/brick and mortar option. The regular curbside meal service will not be held Nov. 24 (students will be on Thanksgiving holiday that week).

Registration for Thanksgiving week meals is required no later than Friday, Nov. 13. Click here to register for meals: https://forms.gle/vpSfR5vVS2P5iiJj7

All children 18 and younger are eligible and do not need be enrolled at one of the pickup sites. Parents must show their ID when picking up meals, as well as a form of ID for each child requesting meals. Current student ID cards or birth certificates are acceptable.

The following schools are pickup sites:

Campbell Middle

Chisholm Elementary

Citrus Grove Elementary

Coronado Beach Elementary

Cypress Creek Elementary

DeBary Elementary

DeLand Middle

Discovery Elementary

Galaxy Middle

Heritage Middle

David C. Hinson Middle

Indian River Elementary

McInnis Elementary

Ormond Middle

Osteen Elementary

Pathways Elementary

Pierson Elementary

River Springs Middle

Seabreeze High

Silver Sands Middle

Sugar Mill Elementary

Volusia Pines Elementary

- Volusia Schools Director of Community Information Services Kelly Schulz