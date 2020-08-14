Millions of honeybees are dying each year, producing alarming consequences for the world’s food supply. We rely on honeybees to pollinate our agricultural crops. In fact, we can thank bees for one of every three bites of food we take.
Local beekeeper Tim Blodgett will explain what’s killing the bees – and why it’s important – during a free lecture at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary.
Blodgett, a member of the Beekeepers of Volusia County, will explain some of the environmental issues that are impacting the bee population.
His presentation is part of the free Lemonade Lectures series, which is sponsored by the Friends of DeBary Hall and Volusia County. Light refreshments and lemonade will be served.
Attendance is limited to 15 persons to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is required; call 386-668-3840, ext. 21136.
- Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn