Volusia County will end the collection of vegetative debris (leaves, branches and cut trees) on Friday, Sept., 4 in the unincorporated areas of the county that were impacted by the recent EF-2 tornado.
Residents should bring storm debris to the public right of way, the area that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Residents should not place debris in the road; this obstructs traffic, hinders cleanup and power restoration efforts, and makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass. If possible, keep debris away from fire hydrants, drainage ditches, inlets, mailboxes and power lines. Please do not place debris on sidewalks.
Volusia County Schools will begin Monday, Aug. 31, and it is important that residents do not create safety hazards for children walking to school or the bus stop.
Volusia County will not pick up storm debris that is in bags or mixed with normal household garbage. Residents should sort debris into separate piles for vegetative debris (leaves, branches and cut trees), construction and demolition debris (aluminum siding, tile, screening, fences and drywall) and household garbage. If you have a small amount of yard debris, normal collection rules will apply.
Individuals who hire a contractor to handle large tree debris or household damage must make sure the contractor is licensed and insured and knows he or she is required to take all debris to the Tomoka Landfill, 1990 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange. Contractors are required by law to dispose of debris properly; they cannot place it in the right of way.
Residents in unincorporated areas of the county must follow standard yard waste collection guidelines after Friday, Sept. 4.
Palm fronds and limbs need to be neatly stacked; no need for bundles. Limbs may not exceed 4 feet in length or 1 foot in diameter and must weigh less than 60 pounds apiece. Residents can have up to four cubic yards of yard waste collected weekly. (A cubic yard is approximately the size of a washing machine).
The West Volusia Transfer Station will again extend its hours this Saturday, Aug. 29, and will close at 4 p.m. The Tomoka Landfill will operate with normal hours and closes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Both facilities will be closed Sunday.
Residents with questions regarding County storm debris removal should call Volusia County Road & Bridge at 386-822-6422. Residents with questions regarding DeLand’s storm debris removal are asked to call the City of DeLand at 386-626-7195.
- Volusia County Community Information Kate Sark