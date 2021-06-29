Earlier this year, Lisa Lewis, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections announced an “I Voted” sticker design contest. The goal of this contest was to jazz up the “I Voted” sticker voters receive on Election Day and at Early Voting, as well as bring a little local pride to the election process.
Local residents submitted designs that reflected Volusia County and/ or had a patriotic feel and look.
We are proud to announce that we received 23 sticker designs from talented Volusia County residents.
“The contest provided some great artwork. It was fun to see how creative our voters are. I hope voters enjoy the new sticker”, Lewis stated.
Our staff anonymously voted on these designs; and in true election fashion, there was a runoff. The winner of the 2021 “I Voted” Sticker Contest is, Erin Maciejewski of DeBary. Below is her winning design.
Erin’s design will be printed and handed out to voters during the 2022 Election Cycle.
Thank-you to all the artists that submitted work and participated in our first “I Voted” Sticker Contest.