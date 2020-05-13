Volusia County’s Human Services Office will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program from May 18 through Aug. 14 to provide free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the first two weeks of the program will feature grab-and-go meals at 12 sites. Parents are asked to pick up meals in the sites’ parking lots, where volunteers will give them breakfast and lunch for each child in the car. Meals will not be provided for children who are not in the car.
The following sites will offer grab-and-go meals from May 18 to 29. The sites will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day.
· Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach: 10 a.m. to noon
· Palmetto Park Neighborhood Center, 450 Whitney St., Daytona Beach: 10 a.m. to noon
· Salvation Army, 1555 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach: 9 to 11 a.m.
· DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand: 10 a.m. to noon
· Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona: 10 a.m. to noon
· Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., Lake Helen: 10 a.m. to noon
· New Smyrna Housing Community Resource Center, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach: 10 a.m. to noon
· New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach: 10 a.m. to noon
· Michael J. Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach: 9 a.m. to noon
· Little Feet Academy, 250-A N. U.S. Hwy. 1, Ormond Beach: 9 a.m. to noon
· Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach: 10 a.m. to noon
· Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson: 10 a.m. to noon
Additionally, about 60 sites will offer meals from June 1 through Aug. 14, either onsite or with drive-through pickup. The list and times will be released next week.
For more information, call Volusia County’s Human Services Office at 386-736-5956, ext. 12980 or 12984.
