Volusia County’s Human Services Office is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 14 to provide free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.
The following sites in West Volusia will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be served Monday through Friday unless otherwise indicated. Some changes have been made since the program was kicked off in mid-May; those have been included in the listings below.
The sites listed as grab-and-go will provide breakfast and lunch meals for those who drive to the sites within that mealtime. Because of coronavirus concerns, parents are asked to pick up grab-and-go meals in the sites’ parking lots; volunteers will give them a meal for each child in the car.
The sites listed with breakfast and lunch times will only be providing the stated meal at those times, and the meal must be eaten on-site. Sites will provide adequate measures to protect against COVID-19.
DEBARY
- DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 8 through July 31) Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
DELAND
- Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave. (June 8 through July 31) Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (June 15 through Aug. 7; closed June 29 through July 3) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (May 18 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 8 through July 31) Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:45 p.m.
- YMCA DeLand, 761 E. International Speedway Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 14) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
DELEON SPRINGS
- Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St. (June 1 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to noon
DELTONA
- Harris Saxon Community Center, 2329 California St. (June 8 through July 31) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (May 18 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
- Lake Butler Skate Park, 301 Courtland Blvd. (June 8 through July 31) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
- Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian St. (June 1 through Aug. 13) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 to 11 a.m. (Mondays and Thursdays only)
- Wes Crile Park, 1537 Norbert Terrace (June 8 through July 31) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
- Deltona Presbyterian Church, 2300 Howland Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 14; site sponsored by the YMCA Four Townes Deltona) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Youth Performing Arts Center, 689 Deltona Blvd. (June 1 through July 31) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
LAKE HELEN
- Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive (June 15 through Aug. 2; closed June 29 through July 3) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave. (May 18 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
- Massey-James Youth Center, 364 Church St. (June 1 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
ORANGE CITY
- Everybody Is Somebody, 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Orange City Dickinson Memorial Library, 148 Albertus Way (June 8 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
PIERSON
- Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave. (May 18 through Aug. 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
SEVILLE
- St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1835 Barton St. (June 1 through Aug 14) Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit www.summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com throughout the summer to view current information about operating sites, locations, and meal serving times. For more information, call Volusia County’s Human Services Office at 386-736-5956. Ask for extension 12980 or 12984.
