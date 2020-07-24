FALL ATHLETICS START UPDATE
Based on the recommendation from the FHSAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee, Volusia County Schools will delay the start of the athletic practices, which were originally scheduled to begin July 27. VCS will continue to monitor current conditions to determine a new start date.
Current conditioning will continue based on set guidelines for Phase 1.
For Phase 2, conditioning will be determined, at a later date, based on current COVID-19 data provided by the CDC, the Volusia County Department of Health, and the State of Florida.
For Phase 3, athletic practices are tentatively set to resume Monday, Aug. 17. NOTE: that is subject to change based on the COVID-19 data provided by the CDC, the Volusia County Department of Health, and the State of Florida.
These guidelines pertain to FHSAA fall sports – football, sideline cheer, girls’ volleyball, cross country, swimming, bowling and golf.
Any questions regarding a specific sport should be directed to the athletic director at the student-athlete’s school.
Volusia County Schools Community Information Services Director Kelly Schulz
(386) 734-7190, ext. 20230