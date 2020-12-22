The Volusia County School District and Volusia United Educators are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached regarding the Teacher Salary Allocation. The following information outlines details of the agreement:
· The minimum teacher salary will be increased to $44,335.
· All teachers will receive a minimum of a 2.5% salary increase. Eligible teachers will receive longevity bonus in addition to the salary increase based on the previous MOU which will be included in the January 29, 2021 paycheck.
· Salary increases will be retroactive to July 1, 2020.
Next steps:
· The ratification process will take place in the beginning of January. Notice will be provided.
· The agreement will go before the Volusia County School Board on January 12, 2021 for approval to submit to the Florida Department of Education.
· Once final approval is given from the Florida Department of Education, funds will be released to the district for distribution.
This agreement honors the original contract language agreed upon on April 4, 2019 and reflects a commitment to making salaries a budget priority.
- County Schools Community Information Services Kelly Schulz