Below is a list of planned high school senior events:
July 6-11: Graduation rehearsals and ceremonies (pending CDC social distancing guidelines). The dates and times are here: https://www.vcsedu.org/urgent-information/high-school-graduation-2020. Tickets will be pre-sold by each of the high schools. (Tickets could be very limited per student to abide by social distancing guidelines.)
Week of May 18: Cap and gown and yearbook distribution (drive-thru style at schools)
Weeks of May 26 and June 1: Virtual Awards Ceremonies
May 26-28: Personal item pick up, locker clean out, and library book, textbook, uniform, and instrument returns (there will be make up days)
May 29: Textbook, laptop, and paper packet collection (there will be make up days)
Weeks of June 12 through June 27: Senior celebrations (if social distancing guidelines are lifted)
Principals will soon notify families of days and times for each event at each high school.