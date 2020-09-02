The Florida Department of Education has requested COVID-19 reporting at the district level. Volusia County Schools will be releasing the data on a twice-weekly basis on Wednesdays and Fridays, during the continuation of the pandemic.
Volusia County Schools created a COVID-19 Data Dashboard. The Data Dashboard will inform parents, students, staff, and the community about positive cases throughout the school district.
The dashboard will be live starting today and can be found at: https://www.vcsedu.org/reopening-roadmap/covid-19-data-dashboard
Schools impacted by COVID-19 positive cases will be listed along with the number of employees and students throughout the district. Data will be provided beginning with the first day of school August 31.
The COVID-19 Data Dashboard will be updated Wednesdays and Fridays after 2 pm. Wednesday’s numbers will include the number of positive cases reported from Friday through Tuesday. Friday’s numbers will include the positive cases from Wednesday and Thursday.
- Community Information Services Kelly Schulz, Director