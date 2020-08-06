The Volusia County Schools District Bargaining Team and Volusia United Educators have scheduled upcoming impact bargaining sessions regarding the reopening plan approved by the Florida Department of Education and the Volusia County School Board.
These meetings will be held via ZOOM with the link available (during the time of the meeting) on the VCS website homepage, www.vcsedu.org, to allow the public to view.
Upcoming meetings include:
· Monday, Aug. 10, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
· Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 3:30 p.m.
· Thursday, Aug. 13, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
· Friday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The district looks forward to further opportunities to collaborate with VUE leadership and a successful opening of the school year.
– Community Information Services Director Kelly Schulz