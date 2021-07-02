It’s the worst case scenario—homing pigeons that can’t find their home.
A little before 11 p.m. June 30, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Volusia County Animal Services after receiving reports of “500 white doves” blinding drivers on the Interstate 95/International Speedway Boulevard exit in Daytona Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also reported to the scene.
Upon arrival and investigating, it is believed a crate carrying upwards of 100 homing pigeons fell off a truck, bursting open on the road. Because birds roost at night, the pigeons stayed on the road, until bright lights from vehicles startled the birds, causing them to fly into the air and create a hazard for drivers.
For the safety of drivers and the birds, the exit ramp was shut down for almost three hours as the agencies worked together to capture the pigeons. Ultimately, 73 pigeons were recovered and are being housed at Volusia County Animal Services. However, because the birds aren’t banded, it’s impossible to know where they came from or who they belong to. And that’s where the public comes in.
“Our job is to help animals find their way home, whether they’re covered in fur, scales, or in this case feathers,” said Volusia County Animal Control Officer Alicia Dease. “We’re hoping someone out there might have information on where these birds came from or the truck that was carrying them. While homing pigeons aren’t as common as dogs or cats, they are cared about by someone and we want to ensure they’re returned to their rightful owner.”
Anyone with information regarding the pigeons should call Volusia County Animal Services at 386-248-1790 or email ADease@volusia.org.
- Community Information Specialist Kate Sark