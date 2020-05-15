The Volusia County Council will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in the Frank T. Bruno Jr. County Council Chambers on the second floor of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Public comments will be accepted at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, contact the Deputy Clerk’s Office at 386-736-5920, ext. 12613. The agenda has been posted at www.volusia.org/agenda.
The meeting will be livestreamed at www.volusia.org/livemeeting.
Public participation
Public participation is encouraged on matters on the agenda. During this time of extraordinary circumstances dealing with the Declared Emergency associated with COVID-19, Volusia County promotes in-person public attendance with arrangements made for appropriate social distancing. Space may be limited to ensure that persons may participate in a space that readily allows for appropriate social distancing. These steps are being taken consistent with the goals of the Governor’s Executive Order 20-112. If you desire to be recognized by the Chair, please fill out a request form and present it to one of the staff members present in the Council Chambers. This will allow the County Chair to provide ample time for those desiring to be heard.
Public participation on items not on the agenda can be presented to the County Chair and other Council Members attending, along with County staff representatives at 9:30 a.m. prior to the regular session of the Council meeting that begins at 10 a.m. If the matter cannot be resolved at that time, it will be presented to the County Council for determination regarding placing the matter on a future agenda. Public participation will also be heard at the end of the Council meeting.
Public comment on issues on the agenda or public participation shall be limited to three minutes.
Public hearings and time-certain matters may be heard later, but not sooner, than the designated time.
If any person decides to appeal a decision made by the County Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he/she will need a record of the proceedings including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. To that end, such person will want to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.