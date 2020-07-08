To help protect residents from the coronavirus, Volusia County Government will distribute 119,000 surgical face masks beginning Thursday, July 9.
Residents may stop by these locations and pick up two masks per person during regular operating hours:
• Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
• Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
• Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
• Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson
• DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
• Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
• John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
• New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach
• Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand
Additionally, Votran has received 100,000 face masks, which staff has already begun distributing to riders and residents. These masks are available on buses and at Votran’s Transfer Plaza, 207 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach; and the Votran administrative office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona.
The mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
The face masks were provided by the State of Florida.
- Volusia County Community Information Specialist Kate Sark