Volusia County officials are closely monitoring Hurricane Elsa as it makes its way through the Atlantic, traveling west-northwest towards the Caribbean. It’s still too early to know if the system will have any direct impacts on the county, but the entire state of Florida does fall within the path of uncertainty. While we do not expect hurricane conditions in Volusia County at this time, the storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and gusty winds.
“While we don’t currently expect Elsa to be a major event for Volusia, this is a great opportunity to review your hurricane plan to ensure you’re well-prepared when a major storm does threaten our county,” said Helene Wetherington, director for Volusia County Emergency Management. “Now is the time to make sure your supplies are well-stocked, review your emergency plan and make certain your family and loved ones know where you will go should evacuation become a possibility.”
For those still in need of hurricane supplies, now is the time to act. For a list of exactly what should be included in your kit, visit https://www.ready.gov/kit. And with the Freedom Week holiday through July 7, some items (think flashlights, sleeping bags and coolers) are tax-free. For a complete list of tax-free items, visit https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek.
In the coming days, residents should monitor local news for updates regarding Elsa’s path. Residents can also stay informed by:
· Downloading the Volusia County emergency preparedness app at volusia.org/emergency-app. The app features social media posts, push notifications and news blogs. The app’s map feature contains information like weather radar, emergency shelter information, evacuation zones and evacuation routes for Volusia County.
· Following Volusia County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter.
· Signing up with CodeRed to receive emergency telephone or email notifications by visiting Volusia.org/emergency and clicking on the "get connected" button in the right menu.
— Volusia County Community Information Kate Sark