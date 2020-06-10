It’s not too late to complete your census form!
Let’s face it. Nobody wants a knock on their door in 2020.
You can prevent one knock, or perhaps several knocks, by completing your 2020 Census form before the U.S. Census Bureau launches its door-to-door campaign on Aug. 11.
If you misplaced your form or never received one, you can respond online at www.my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. The questionnaire asks 10 simple questions and will take about 10 minutes to complete.
If you don’t respond, the U.S. Census Bureau will send an employee to your home between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31 to conduct an in-person interview.
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States. Census data will direct critical funding for schools, hospitals, roads, social services and other vital community needs for the next 10 years. Communities that are undercounted will receive less funding.
So far, 61.9% of Volusia County households have completed their census forms, exceeding the national rate of 60.8% and Florida’s rate of 58.3%. Still, there’s a long way to go and a short time to get there.
The coronavirus pandemic underscores the importance of the Census. An accurate count would ensure that our communities receive the most federal assistance possible for local hospitals and recovery efforts.
By completing your census questionnaire, you can tell your story for future generations and help your community receive the federal funding it deserves.
Learn about Volusia County’s census awareness campaign at www.volusia.org/census.
— Pat Kuehn, Volusia County Community Information