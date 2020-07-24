Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in August. Environmental specialists will lead a nature hike, bike-about, paddling trips and snorkeling adventures.
With social distancing in mind, each program will be limited to eight persons. Participants must register at least 48 hours before the program. Only registrants will be allowed to participate. To register, call 386-736-5927.
Upcoming events include:
Ponce Inlet snorkeling adventures: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 5; and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Discover the wonders of the underwater ecosystem while snorkeling the high slack tide at Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet. Participants must bring their own snorkeling gear and be able to swim. Those under age 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times.
West Volusia bike-about: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. Ride portions of the Spring-to-Spring Trail and East Central Regional Rail Trail from Green Springs Park to Lake Monroe Park and back. Bring a bicycle and helmet. Meet at Green Springs Park, 944 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Enterprise.
Spruce Creek paddle: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Learn about estuary and marsh ecosystems and their biodiversity during this leisurely paddling trip along Spruce Creek into the Halifax River. Bring a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 3251 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach.
Blue Spring snorkel program: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Explore the spring habitat and learn about the importance of springs while enjoying the crystal clear, 72 degree water. Participants must be able to swim and have their own equipment. Those under age 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times. The park will charge its regular admission fee. Meet at Blue Spring State Park, 2100 W. French Ave., Orange City.
Spruce Creek guided hike: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Learn about the importance of estuaries while hiking through Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Park. Participants will try their hand at seine netting and learn how to identify local fish, birds and plants. Wear closed-toe shoes. Meet at 3251 N. Dixie Freeway, Port New Smyrna Beach.
Blue Spring paddle: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Explore the waters near Blue Spring State Park while learning about local wildlife and the area’s history. Participants will also learn about water quality and the importance of Florida’s springs as a manatee refuge. Bring a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at the end of West French Avenue, about one mile past the park entrance.
Participants should bring water and insect repellent. They should wear comfortable clothes and hiking or walking shoes.
Explore Volusia staff has established public program procedures based on current guidelines. These procedures are subject to change based on guidance at the local, state and federal levels. Contact staff for more information.
Volusia County Government Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn