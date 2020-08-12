The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) will offer COVID-19 testing beginning Friday, Aug. 14, at the Volusia County Fair Grounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays and an appointment is recommended to save time. There will be no testing on Wednesdays.
The drive-up site will provide both viral and antibody testing. Viral testing uses a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical professionals.
No symptoms are required to receive a viral test. Test results are expected in 2 to 5 days. Testing is free and available for individuals five years of age and older. Adults 18 years and older are required to provide a picture identification.
Child consent forms are required to be filled out for those between five years old and 17 years old. Antibody testing requires a blood draw.
Test results are available in 30 minutes. Testing is free and available for individuals 18 years of age and older with photo ID. Only 200 antibody tests are available each day.
Appointments for viral testing are recommended and can be made online at www.doineedacovid19test.com/.
Individuals must print and bring their test voucher and a picture ID with them on the day of their test. Individuals who do not make an appointment in advance can register on site via their own personal smart device.
Public access computers are available free of charge at Volusia County public libraries for cardholders.
“We are appreciative that the State of Florida responded to our request for an expedited testing site in Volusia County,” said Volusia County Chair and Volusia League of Cities member Ed Kelley. “Accurate and timely test results are imperative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. We’re confident that this test site will play an important factor in making that happen and are grateful to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for their quick action to establish the site.”
The County of Volusia is coordinating with FDEM and assisting with logistics to aid in the opening. The Volusia County Fair Association Board of Directors and General Manager Ronnie Hull are permitting use of their property for the site. The site is expected to operate for up to 4 weeks, pending demand.
- Community Information Specialist Kate Sark