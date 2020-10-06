Due to the heavy amount of rain in Volusia County over several weeks, Volusia County Fairgrounds is experiencing wet and soggy conditions. The Volusia County Farm Bureau plans to hold its farmers market there on Wednesday, Oct. 7, but the market will be arranged creatively in the south parking area.
Volusia’s largest and longest-running farmers market reopened in May after a two-month closure due to COVID-19. The market is open rain or shine from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Customers and vendors should continue to adhere to the CDC social distancing guidelines. Face masks are appreciated. Appropriate footwear should also be considered for this week’s wet and possibly muddy market.
- Farm Bureau media contact Kathleen Rasche