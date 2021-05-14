When Volusia County’s Public Protection Department announced plans last year to open an emergency medical services building next to a southeast Volusia fire station, long-time paramedic Gerald “Jerry” Jones was looking forward to working in the new office. Tragically, he died from COVID-19 complications on Sept. 20.
His coworkers are carrying his dreams forward by dedicating the building in his name. The dedication ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 23, 1800 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach.
Jones, a U.S. Navy veteran who worked for Volusia County Emergency Medical Services for 21 years, is survived by his wife, Emily, and son Joshua.
"Gerald emulated excellence, quality and commitment in a life of service to the residents of Volusia County,” said Emergency Medical Services Director Jason Brady. “Volusia County EMS will never forget Gerald, and his memory will remain a permanent fixture at Station 23.”
Two or more County Council members are expected to attend the ceremony.
- Volusia County Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn