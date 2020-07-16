Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis released the following statement regarding the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 18, 2020:
“The deadline to register to vote or update your party affiliation for the Primary Election is July 20,” said Lewis. “Voters who are unsure of their registration status can visit www.volusiaelections.org or call the Supervisor of Elections office. A person may register and drop off a voter registration application at any public library, by close of business hours on July 20. Also, applications sent by mail and post-marked by July 20 will be accepted. Office hours will be 7 am – 7 pm on Monday, July 20.”
Florida is a closed primary state. To vote for a candidate in a partisan primary election, you must be registered in the party for which the primary is being held. Voters registered with No Party Affiliation or minor parties are eligible to vote in the non-partisan races.
Voters have several options to exercise their right to vote – voting by mail (formerly known as absentee), early voting, or voting at the polls on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to double check their voter registration information, update their signatures, and be aware of the following deadlines in advance of the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 18:
• Individuals not registered to vote in the State of Florida must submit a completed voter registration application by Monday, July 20, in order to participate in the Primary Election.
• Voters who are already registered and want to update their political party affiliation must update by Monday, July 20, in order to have the change in effect for the Presidential Preference Primary Election.
• Voters can check their voter registration status, vote by mail status, polling place, and sample ballot by accessing the website at www.volusiaelections.org.
Vote by Mail Ballots: The initial mailing of vote by mail ballots was July 9th. Requests for vote by mail ballots may be made in person, by mail, phone, fax, email, votebymail@volusia.org or online. It is important to keep your signature updated, as signatures on registration records are used for verify signatures on ballots.
Contact information requested on the vote by mail envelopes is optional. The Legislature added this in statute to have a place for a voter’s contact information. In the event we may need to contact the voter, this assists in the process.
Early Voting: Voters may vote early beginning August 8th and each day after through August 15th. Hours are 8am – 6 pm each day. This year we have added a site in Port Orange; and the location has changed in Deltona.
• DeLand area: Supervisor of Elections Office 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. Deltona area - NEW LOCATION Deltona City Commission Chambers 2345 Providence Boulevard
• Daytona Beach area: Volusia County Library Center at City Island 105 E. Magnolia Avenue
• Port Orange area: NEW SITE Port Orange Regional Library 1005 City Center Circle
• Ormond Beach area: Ormond Beach Regional Library 30 S. Beach Street
• New Smyrna Beach area: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library 1001 S. Dixie Freeway