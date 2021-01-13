Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis has announced an “I Voted” sticker design contest.
The winning design may be featured on “I Voted” stickers used in future elections.
“Our goal is to jazz up our ‘I Voted’ stickers and bring a little local pride to our election process,” Lewis said.
To enter, the artist must be a resident of Volusia County. The dimensions of the design must fit in a circular sticker, 2 inches in diameter, or an oval sticker, 3/4 inches by 1 1/2 inches.
“We really want the sticker to represent Volusia County,” Lewis said.
The Elections Office is encouraging local artists to be creative while showcasing some of Volusia County’s local and natural attractions, things associated with the county, or a patriotic look.
Submissions are due to the Supervisor of Elections Office via email, elections@volusia.org, by March 1, 2021. Submissions can be sent as vector files or JPEG image files.