Lisa Lewis, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, has announced an “I Voted” sticker design contest. The winning design may be featured on “I Voted” stickers used in future elections.
“Our goal is to jazz up our “I Voted” stickers and bring a little local pride to our election process,” Lewis said.
To enter, the artist shall be a resident of Volusia County. The dimensions of the design must be 2 inches in diameter, contain the phrase "I Voted", and be in a vector or high-quality jpeg format (minimum of 300 dpi).
“We really want the sticker to represent Volusia County,” said Lewis. Local artists are encouraged to be creative while showcasing some of Volusia County’s local and natural attractions, matters/objects associated with the County and/or a patriotic look.
The winning design will be announced in late May / early June. The winner will not receive monetary compensation; however, will have their winning design promoted and displayed proudly by thousands of voters.
For official contest rules and requirements, visit www.volusiaelections.org.
Submissions are due to the Supervisor of Elections Office by May 3, 2021. Please submit via elections@volusia.org.
- Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis