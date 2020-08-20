After visiting the area Wednesday, Aug. 19, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Melbourne confirmed that an EF-2 tornado tore through DeLand on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The tornado touched down at approximately 3:48 p.m. and traveled east northeast for 4.6 miles before lifting at approximately 4 p.m. At its widest, the tornado spanned 550 yards.
Multiple Volusia County divisions immediately responded to the scene, along with the Volusia Sherriff’s Office, the City of DeLand and other public agencies.
Volusia County Fire Rescue assisted in securing and gaining access to affected areas and Volusia County Emergency Medical Services transported one patient to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Volusia County Road and Bridge crews worked late in to the night alongside Duke Power crews to clear roadways and restore access to streets. Crews continue to work in tandem with local and state partners to clear debris and address damage.
The Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office has completed an initial damage assessment report; some areas were inaccessible and figures will be updated should additional damage be identified.
In unincorporated Volusia County, 82 properties were affected, totaling $3,043,252 in damage. City of DeLand building officials are completing the assessment for city damages and will report on their findings.
After the event, Duke Energy reported over 11,000 homes and businesses without power. As of 2 p.m. today, power had been restored to all but 995 customers, with hopes that all power will be restored by 6 p.m. today.
Multiple volunteer agencies have also responded to assist. The American Red Cross has established a site in the parking lot at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 303 E. International Speedway Blvd., DeLand, to provide meals, water and tarps.
Other volunteer groups include the Florida Baptist Convention, Team Rubicon, Volusia Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and the United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties.
Individuals in need of assistance should call 211 to request assistance appropriate to their needs.
Individuals are responsible for the removal of debris from their property. Residents who hire a contractor to handle large tree debris or household damage should make sure the contractor is licensed and insured and knows he or she is required to take it to a location where it will be properly disposed of.
Homes in unincorporated Volusia County that did not have their household waste collected Wednesday will have an alternate pickup this Saturday, Aug. 22.
Homes in unincorporated Volusia County whose waste receptacle was destroyed by the event should call 386-943-7889 to request a replacement receptacle.
- Volusia County Community Information Specialist Kate Sark