To continue to help residents stayed protected from the coronavirus, Volusia County Government has begun distributing another 100,000 surgical face masks.
Residents may stop by these locations and pick up two masks per person during regular operating hours:
• Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
• DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
• Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
• Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
• John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
• New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach
• Orange City Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City
• Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
• Pierson Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson
• Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand
The mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
The face masks were provided by the State of Florida. To date, the county has distributed over 500,000 face masks within the community.
— Volusia County Community Information Specialist Kate Sark