Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will accept emergency repair applications from homeowners who have experienced a financial loss due to COVID-19. Applications will be accepted only from Aug. 20 through Sept. 2.
The emergency repair program will fund necessary septic tank pump-outs and central heat and air repair or replacement for eligible homeowners. The county is expected to receive $1,245,522 in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. and is allocating $482,400 to the emergency repair program.
To be eligible, the home in need of repair must be the applicant’s primary residence, located on land owned by the applicant, and cannot be a pre-1994 mobile or manufactured home. Assistance will be provided on a first-ready, first-served basis. A limited number of applications will be accepted based on funding availability.
Visit www.volusia.org/C19ER for more information about the program and to determine if you may be eligible. Applicants must show that their income is currently reduced due to COVID-19 and that their current gross income is 120% or less of the area median income. The income limits are provided on the program website.
Beginning Aug. 20, applications will be available at www.volusia.org/C19ERor may be picked up at 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand. Application packages will be accepted electronically through a secure upload portal on the program website. Residents who are not able to submit an application electronically may mail it to Community Assistance Division, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will not be accepted before Aug. 20.
For more information, contact Corry Brown at communityassistance@volusia.orgor 386-736-5955.
– Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn